Feeding South Dakota Gets a Helping Hand from Americorps

Feeding South Dakota's mission is to end hunger in South Dakota. Americorps' mission is to help those in need by partnering with other charitable organizations across our country and in doing so strengthen communities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding South Dakota has seen an ever-increasing number of people needing help providing food for their families and themselves. They have served two-and-a-half times the number of households they usually do since March of last year.

Their need for volunteers to pack boxes of food for their drive-thru mobile pantry distributions has remained steady. But many of those volunteers have returned to work and school leaving Feeding South Dakota with a growing need for volunteers.

This is why they applied for help and Americorps answered the call. Feeding South Dakota is hosting a six-member Americorps team through April 2nd. This team of dedicated young people from cities all across the U.S. will be assisting the staff at the Feeding South Dakota distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City.

Their duties are many and their commitment is tenacious. They will be - -

Preparing shelf-stable, cooler, and freezer food boxes and bags for distribution

Repackaging bulk food items

Inventorying food donations

Deep cleaning of the distribution centers.

Additionally, team members will set up, implement, and take down mobile distribution sites to provide South Dakota communities with emergency food in a drive-up, contact-free distribution.

Americorps participants generally spend a year in the program and receive no pay but do get a living allowance, plus there are possibilities for tuition help, college loan deferments, and professional development.

If you can volunteer for Feeding South Dakota, they would so appreciate the help, check out their website, or call 605-335-0364.

To find out more about serving in Americorps, Americorps Seniors, the Americorps National Civilian Community Corps (responds to FEMA emergencies and helps in disaster situations), and more go to the website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app