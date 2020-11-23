FDA Approves First At-Home COVID-19 Test

After months and months of nearly non-stop bad news about COVID-19 across the globe, we are finally starting to see a few glimmers of hope when it comes to what we all hope will be the beginning of the end of this deadly pandemic.

Just in the past few weeks, we have gotten word of at least three potential vaccines for coronavirus, and the possibility that those may be ready to be distributed sometime early in 2021.

Now comes another possible turning point - the first approved in-home COVID-19 test in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to Lucira Health for their self-administering, home collection kit to test for coronavirus.

The battery-operated test allows people to collect their own nasal sample with a swab and get results in 30 minutes.

The kit is approved for those 14 years old and up. Anyone younger is advised to have a health care provider administer the test.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS THE COVID-19 HOME TEST KIT?

Lucira Health is claiming a 94.1 percent accuracy rate on positive tests, 98 percent on negative tests.

Unlike other tests that have also allowed individuals to administer it at home, this is the first to supply results without having to send the sample to an outside lab.

Currently, the $50 kit can only be obtained with a prescription from a doctor.

Patients at certain health care systems in California and Florida will be the first to have access to the tests. The plan is for widespread distribution by the spring of 2021.