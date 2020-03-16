Fatal Stabbing in Sioux Falls

Few details are known in the fatal stabbing Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police were called to the 5800 block of North Gold Nugget Avenue at 1:57 PM Sunday.

The victim was found dead inside the home and the suspect was also located at the scene of the crime.

Dakota News Now writes police identified Josephdeng Aganj Mamot of Yankton as the suspect.

He was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, and 2 counts of 1st Degree Manslaughter.

