Fareway moving to the Far West side

Fareway grocery store located on 41st Street is packing up their belongings and are moving out to the far west side of Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Business Journal, The location at 1431 W. 41st St. will move to the northeast corner of 41st Street and Ellis Road, or about 4.5 miles west. The store will remain open until August.

The new location will be part of the Westown Marketplace, a 25-acre commercial development area. The company currently operating 122 grocery store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota with other locations in Harrisburg and Tea.

In December 2018, Fareway announced a new plan to help eligible full-time employees pay off their student loan debt. This benefit will give $100 a month with an upper limit of $5,000 total. Fareways mission is to provide the highest quality, freshest product available.

Source: Sioux Falls Business