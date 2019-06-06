Fan Who Shoved Kyle Lowry in Game 3 is Warriors’ Investor

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The fan that shoved Toronto guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals is also an investor in the Golden State Warriors, and will not be permitted to attend any more games in the series.

The Warriors said Thursday that they and investor Mark Stevens, who is listed in the team’s media guide as a member of its six-person executive board, both apologize to Lowry and the Raptors for the incident.

Lowry went into a row of seats along the sideline in an effort to save a loose ball during Wednesday night’s game at Oracle Arena. Lowry landed a couple seats to Stevens’ left, and video shows Lowry then being shoved in the left shoulder.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standard that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors said in a release. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct.”

The Warriors said their probe into the matter is ongoing.

Lowry scored 23 points in Toronto’s 123-109 victory. The Raptors lead the series 2-1 going into Friday’s Game 4 at Oracle.

