Falls Park Included on List of Best City Parks in America

We like to think of Falls Park as our own little secret here in Sioux Falls. But the rest of the country is discovering this little gem along the banks of the Big Sioux River.

The travel website Thrillist has included Falls Park on its' list of 18 of the best city parks in America.

The website complimented the park of not only the view of the falls but the eating options, outdoor sculptures, the remains of the old Queen Bee Mill, and the seasonal farmer's market.

They were also shocked by the one thing that's missing from the park- a charge to get in:

And this 123-acre park is just, like, there, NBD. It's the kind of place that could charge a hefty admission fee and still be swarming with tourists, but it's not. It's free and open to the public -- you can just walk around or read a book or meditate or, much more likely, take a 1,000 selfies and then stand there in other people's way as you edit and post to Instagram.

BEST CITY PARKS IN AMERICA ( Thrillist )