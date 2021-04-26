Falls Park Farmer’s Market Set To Open
Saturday is May 1 and that means the open-air Farmer's Market at Falls Park will be back!
The Farmer's Market is located across from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn.
The Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting in May and running through October.
There is a little bit of everything out at the Farmer's Market. You can stock up on produce for the week, get some beautiful flowers, or have breakfast from vendors offering baked goods and pizza as well as coffee! There are also homemade soaps, pottery, and live music. All while enjoying the sights and sounds of Falls Park.
My favorite thing to do is grab an iced coffee, order a breakfast pizza, and just hang out and enjoy! Then, maybe get a cinnamon roll to go! It's a great way to spend a Saturday morning.
Here are a few of the vendors:
Bring out the whole family to enjoy, but leave the peppers at home. Pets are not allowed.
If you're still not ready for a crowd, you can order online here.
