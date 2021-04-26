Falls Park Farmer’s Market Set To Open

Saturday is May 1 and that means the open-air Farmer's Market at Falls Park will be back!

The Farmer's Market is located across from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn.

The Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting in May and running through October.

There is a little bit of everything out at the Farmer's Market. You can stock up on produce for the week, get some beautiful flowers, or have breakfast from vendors offering baked goods and pizza as well as coffee! There are also homemade soaps, pottery, and live music. All while enjoying the sights and sounds of Falls Park.

My favorite thing to do is grab an iced coffee, order a breakfast pizza, and just hang out and enjoy! Then, maybe get a cinnamon roll to go! It's a great way to spend a Saturday morning.

Here are a few of the vendors:

Alissa’s Flower Farm/Silver Maple Woodshop/Seedtime & Harvest

Bee Loved Kitchen

Breadico

Carper Sweet Corn & Produce

Cherrybean Coffee Co.

Craizy Daisy’s Popcorn

Dakota Mushrooms and Microgreens

D’s Smoked Nuts

Farm Life Creamery

Giesbrecht Gardens

Heart of the City Gluten Free Bakery

Hebda Family Produce

Jensen Sweet Corn & Produce

Kari’s Kreations

Kettle King Kettle Korn

Klassen Farm

Little Shire Farm

Mary’s Kitchen and Garden

Orange Creek Farms

Parable Coffee Co.

Prairie Confections

Skipping Stone Wood Fired Pizza

Songbird

Sonja Gloria Pottery

Sunnyside Gardens

Sweetgrass Soapery

The Cornucopia

Warner’s Produce

Bring out the whole family to enjoy, but leave the peppers at home. Pets are not allowed.

If you're still not ready for a crowd, you can order online here.