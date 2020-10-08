Fall Activities Keep Helpline Center Busy Looking for Volunteers

There is plenty of stress going around in our world right now. One way to relieve stress in your own life is to look outside of yourself. Giving to others is a research-proven way to increase satisfaction with your own life.

With that in mind, The Helpline Center has some great ideas for volunteers. You can change our little piece of the planet in big and small ways, just by giving away some of your spare time to causes near and dear to you. In the process, you'll not only be improving someone else's life but also, your own.

These are just a few of the activities that volunteers are needed for:

Washington Pavilion - Spooky Science is the annual, family-friendly, fall fun event, hosted by the Pavilion, in the Kirby Science Center. This year it is on Saturday, October 17, from 10 AM to 5 PM. You'll be helping to greet people, give directions, and help with demonstrations at the science activity tables. Non-scary costumes are encouraged and masks are required.

Active Generations - The big "Rake-the-Town" event is coming up on Friday and Saturday, November 6 and 7. You'll be assisting elderly Sioux Falls residents who aren't physically able or financially capable to get their yards spruced up. Leaf bags will be provided, but you're asked to bring your own rake and to haul the bags to the leaf drop-off sites. This would be a great activity for families, and/or church, business, or service organizations.

Feeding South Dakota - As the health crisis continues in Sioux Falls and around the country, the need for food assistance grows. You will be asked to pack fresh and non-perishable food items into boxes for distribution to hungry people around Sioux Falls. Strong COVID-19 measures are being taken to protect volunteers.

The Helpline Center has hundreds of other opportunities for you to make a real, positive difference in our community. For more information call 211, see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.