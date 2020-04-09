F.F.A. Members Are Working Together To Spread Positivity

The mission statement from the National Future Farmers of America (F.F.A.) states to make "a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education." This statement could not hold more truth today during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While schools remain closed for most of the country, students in F.F.A. are adapting to the "new normal" through e-learning. They are even finding innovate ways to send positive messages to their community through the power of technology. In a press release from F.F.A., "Mamie Hertel, National FFA central region vice president, reached out to several members from across the country to compile words of support from others in a new video. In addition to the video, the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team is posting inspiring messages each day on Facebook Live, except for Sunday, staying in touch with tomorrow's leaders. FFA members, in turn, are joining in the conversation as well."

The world needs words of encouragement during a time of uncertainty. It's great to see that the members of F.F.A. are continuing their mission by sharing their messages of hope throughout the world. Members are highly encouraged to pass along their positive messages through the National F.F.A. Organization Facebook page.

To see what the South Dakota F.F.A. Chapter is doing throughout their communities, visit the South Dakota F.F.A. Association website.

