Everything You Need to Know About New Gophers HC Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson was named the new head coach of the Gophers this week and we're here to help you get to know the new head coach.

- went to high school at DeLaSalle in Minneapolis and helped them win 2 state titles

- attended Northwestern University for two years then transferred to the University of Minnesota

- played in 59 games for Minnesota and scored 559 points

- became a graduate assistant at the University of Dayton in 2005

- hired as an assistant coach at Texas-Pan American in 2006

- hired as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa in 2008 and would stay on their bench until 2012

- hired as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska from 2012-2013

- hired as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and would stay on their bench until 2018

- from 2018 until now, Johnson served as an assistant coach at Xavier

- was credited with helping Minnesota land in-state talent from 2013-2018 including Amir Coffey and others

- has been noted by many as a true "players" coach and one that has a great ability to relate to today's athletes

This is clearly Johnson's first head coaching job, but when you look at his resume, he also clearly has the experience as an assistant to get a job of this caliber.

Add into the mix his connection with the state of Minnesota and AD Mark Coyle is banking on that combination being the winning key for the Gophers moving forward.

For more information on the Minnesota Gophers' new hire, their basketball roster, and news surrounding the program, you can visit their website.