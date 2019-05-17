8 Great Events In Sioux Falls This Weekend: May 17 – 19

7

What better way to kick off the summer fishing season than with a fishathon! Prizes will be awarded to youth participants under the age of 16 for the largest fish, smallest fish, and the most fish caught! Participants ages 16+ that plan to fish must have a valid S.D. fishing license. Saturday 5/18) from 10 A.M.—12:00 PM at West Covell Lake, Terrace Park.