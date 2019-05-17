8 Great Events In Sioux Falls This Weekend: May 17 – 19
Walking for a great cause, free fishing, and a country superstar hits the town. Those are just a few of the events in Sioux Falls this weekend. Oh, and there's more.
- 1
Kenny Chesney at the Denny
Country superstar Kenny Chesney makes a return visit to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday night. Showtime at 7:00 PM
- 2
NAMI South Dakota 5k Run
Lace up the sneakers and run for the nation's largest mental health running event. Check in at 8:00 AM and race at 9:30 AM Saturday morning (5/18) at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.
- 3
Spring Parade of Homes - Part II
The weather looks like it's going to cool and rainy this weekend so don't forget the paper booties at the door. The Spring Parade of Homes is in its final weekend throughout Sioux Falls.
- 4
MS WALK
The MS Walk happens rain or shine Saturday (5/18) with1 mile and 3 mile route options. Donations and pledges drive groundbreaking research and services to ensure people affected by MS have the resources they need to live their best lives.
- 5
Falls Park Farmers Market
Load up your fruits and veggies at the Falls Park from 8:00 am-1:00 pm across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. From farm to table it doesn't get any better than this.
- 6
Free Fishing Weekend!
Do you hear that? That's the sound of fish trembling when you load your tackle box for the Free Fishing Weekend! Free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. No fishing licenses are required. Regulations and limits still apply.
- 7
Kids to the Park Fishathon
What better way to kick off the summer fishing season than with a fishathon! Prizes will be awarded to youth participants under the age of 16 for the largest fish, smallest fish, and the most fish caught! Participants ages 16+ that plan to fish must have a valid S.D. fishing license. Saturday 5/18) from 10 A.M.—12:00 PM at West Covell Lake, Terrace Park.
- 8
Storm vs. Danger
The Sioux Falls Storm will enter a game with interstate rivals the Nebraska Danger. 7:00 PM Saturday (5/18) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center