ESPNU Will Televise the Wisconsin-St.Mary Game in Sioux Falls

Another big game is coming to Sioux Falls in November at the Sanford Pentagon and once again it will be nationally televised.

The University of Wisconsin and St. Mary's game will be televised on ESPNU.

ESPN and the Sanford Pentagon made the announcement on Wednesday.

This marks yet another big matchup and an opportunity for college basketball fans to see how cool the Sanford Pentagon is for hoops.

In addition to the Wisconsin-St.Mary game, the Pentagon will play host to Minnesota and Oklahoma on November 9.

Tickets are still available for both games at Ticketmaster.com.