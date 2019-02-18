Entertainment Lineup Announced for the Brown County Fair

The entertainment acts are already starting to take shape for this year's Sioux Empire Fair, and so is the case for the Brown County Fair in Aberdeen.

KSFY TV is reporting that several of the musical acts slated to perform later this summer are starting to come into focus.

This year's Brown County Fair will be held on Monday, (August 12) through Sunday, (August 18) in Aberdeen. Set to take the stage are nationally known acts like; Big and Rich, 3 Doors Down, Blackhawk, Restless Heart, Shenandoah, Dylan Scott, and Jordan Davis.

Things kick off with a rodeo planned for the grandstand on Monday and Tuesday, (August 12-13). Followed by the triple treat of Shenandoah, Restless Heart and Blackhawk set to take the stage on Wednesday night, (August 14).

Artists Dylan Scott and Jordan Davis will perform Thursday, (August 15), and the band 3 Doors Down will be rocking the Hub City on Friday night, (August 16).

The live entertainment comes to an end Saturday night, (August 17) when Big and Rich hit the Brown County Fair stage.

Tickets for this year's Brown County Fair can only be purchased online and will be available starting on Friday, (March 15).

Get more information on ticket prices, carnival passes, and additional entertainment planned during the Brown County Fair here .

Source: KSFY TV