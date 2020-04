Emergency Blood Drives This Week In The Sioux Empire

Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls supplies blood for 36 area hospitals. The active cold and flu season and the outbreak of COVID-19 have put a major strain on the blood supply in the region. All blood types are needed now.

For information on who can donate, visit the Blood Bank's website. or call 877-877-3070.

Emergency pop-up community blood drive locations for the week of March 22-28:

Tuesday, March 24- Brookings Health System (300 22nd Ave), Brookings, SD: 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25- Osceola Regional Health Center (600 North 9th Ave.), Sibley, IA: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25- Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (6401 S. Minnesota Ave), Sioux Falls, SD:7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27- Hy-Vee (W. 26th St. & Marion Ave.), Sioux Falls, SD: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31- Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. Eighth St.) Sioux Falls, SD: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1- Viborg Community Center (101 E. Sorenson St.), Viborg, SD: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 6- Stan Houston Equipment (3020 W. 12th St.), Sioux Falls, SD: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 9- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (1010 8th St.), Brookings, SD: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14- Pizza Ranch (2717 W. 41st St.), Sioux Falls, SD:11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Source: Dakota News Now

