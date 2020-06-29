EmBe Summer Camps Keeping Your Kids Busy This Summer

It is entirely possible that at this point in time the phrase, "I'm bored!" has been uttered numerous times in your home already.

Don't wait for the next batch of "There's nothing to do!" complaints to come in. Get your kids involved in one or more of EmBe's summer camps for boys and girls. No matter what they're interested in, they will find an experience that appeals to them.

Babysitting Camp - A two-day hands-on training camp for all aspiring babysitters. Kids will work with children in the EmBe childcare center. They'll learn how to keep kids safe, how to diaper babies, receive infant and child CPR and first-aid training, and more.

First Lego League Camp - Your budding STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering & Math) whiz will love this camp that lets them build a robot and discuss real-world problems and think about solutions.

Camp CEO - Girls will learn leadership and team-building skills, meet and converse with women who have chosen non-traditional careers, and learn a lot about themselves and how to communicate with others in this 4-day camp.

Junior Lifeguard Camp - Perfect for your aspiring lifeguard or water lover! Kids will be given the knowledge and skills they will need for future lifeguarding employment.

Camp Changemaker - This camp's mission is to educate girls and boys about serious issues affecting our community and how they can help bring positive change by learning about area non-profits. Your future philanthropists and community activists will meet like-minded kids who also want to make a difference in their communities and the world.

Hurry and register your kids now, as the number of campers is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. If financial help is needed, camp scholarships are available.

For more information call 605-336-3660, see Embe's website, or follow them on Facebook.