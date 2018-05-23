EmBe Camps Keep Kids Busy and Make Summer More Fun!

Don't wait until the kids are complaining to you about the lack of "stuff" to do during summer vacation. Plan now to get them involved in one or more of EmBe's five different summer camps for boys and girls ages 9 to14. No matter what they're interested in, they will find an experience that appeals to them.

Babysitting Camp - A two day hands-on training camp for all aspiring babysitters. Kids will work with children in the EmBe childcare center. They'll learn how to keep kids safe, how to diaper babies, receive infant and child CPR and first-aid training and more.

First Lego League Camp - Your budding STEM ( Science, Tech, Engineering & Math ) whiz will love this camp that lets them build a robot and discuss real world problems and think about solutions.

Camp CEO - Girls will learn leadership and team building skills, meet and converse with women who have chosen non-traditional careers and learn a lot about themselves and how to communicate with others in this 4-day camp.

Junior Lifeguard Camp - Perfect for your aspiring lifeguard or water lover! Kids will be given the knowledge and skills they will need for future lifeguarding employment.

Camp Changemaker - Girls and boys will visit area non-profits to learn how they operate and who they serve. Your future philanthropists and community activists will meet like-minded kids who also want to make a difference in their communities and the world.

Hurry and register your kids now, as some of the sessions already have waiting lists.

For more information call 605-336-3660, see Embe's website or follow them on Facebook .

