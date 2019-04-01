Ellis Road Construction in Sioux Falls Continues

Let the season of the Orange Cone begin! And it's not a silly April fool’s joke either. It doesn't seem like it was that long ago when we were dodging construction zones for an alternate drive to work. Here we go again.

City of Sioux Falls

Beginning today, Monday April 1, work to complete Ellis Road from West 41st Street to West 12th Street will begin along the paved section of Ellis Road from 41st to 26th Street. The contractor will start with completing the center concrete median. As conditions allow, the shared use path will be constructed and final restoration of the project in this area.

Traffic will remain open between 41st Street and 26th Street during this work with lane closures as needed.

As contractors are in the final phase of this project the work north of 26th Street is anticipated to begin approximately on May 1. Ellis Road is to be complete and open to traffic early fall of 2019.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.