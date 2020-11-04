ELECTION UPDATE: Trump, Rounds and Johnson Win in South Dakota

The vote count continues in the 2020 Presidential Election as four words ring out, "Too close to call." But in South Dakota, the Associated Press declared President Donald Trump the winner. With a 64-33% margin, Trump's victory in the state continues a 50 year plus track by the Republican Party in South Dakota

For the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Mike Rounds and Dusty Johnson were clear winners.

Both Amendment A and Measure 26, proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana have passed.

According to Associated Press, election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.

Dakota News Now continues to have minute by minute updates where races are still undecided.