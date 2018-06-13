Protecting our elderly loved ones and neighbors is the focus of a South Dakota wide teleconference open to anyone who would like to hear from a panel of experts on the topic, including Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The event, sponsored by AARP of South Dakota is marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Friday (June 15). The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse & Financial Exploitation Subdivision, Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, South Dakota Department of Social Services, South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Human Services will join in a round table discussion to raise awareness of telder abuse with a Tele-Town Hall meeting Thursday (June 14) beginning at 3:30 PM Central Time.

A question and answer session will be available after the presentation and discussion.

Current AARP members have already received notification for this call. This call is not limited to AARP members and anyone that would like to join this meeting is encouraged to sign up .

Taking part in this teleconference will not add you to a list to be contacted again for other events.

