Sioux Falls is sending one of its best and brightest to represent the state in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sean Hodges , a seventh grader from Edison Middle School has been selected to compete in the national competition in Washington D.C. on behalf of the state of South Dakota.

Hodges earned the right to move on to the national competition by winning the South Dakota National Geographic Bee on April 1.

A $25,000 college scholarship, together with a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the national Geographic Endeavour II is on the line when Hodges competes during the national competition this May according to KSFY.

The National Geographic GeoBee, in its 31st year in 2019, is an academic competition for students in grades 4-8 that challenges their knowledge of geography, cultures, physical features, history, and earth science.

Students from nearly 10,000 schools across the country, U.S. Atlantic and Pacific territories and Department of Defense Dependents Schools competed in the 2019 GeoBee for an opportunity to move on to the nationals.

Best of luck in the national competition Sean!

Source: KSFY TV