Eddie Rosario 4-4 in Minnesota Twins Win

Minnesota Twins scoring multiple runs in the early frames of Monday's opening game with the Tampa Bay Rays get two dingers from Mitch Garver. Jonathan Schoop hit his 13th homer in the 9-4 win for the Twins.

Jorge Polanco’s third-inning single to left field extended his on-base streak to a career-high 37 games dating back to May 13, passing Chuck Knoblauch and Tony Oliva for the fifth-longest streak in Twins history.

Up 8-0 in the fifth inning Tampa Bay closed within 8-4 in the seventh. Essie Rosario went 4-4. Willians Astudillo had a three hit night.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson has seven innings on the mound to pick up his eighth win of the season. Eddie Rosario goes 4-4.

The Twins looked refreshed after a 13-game in 13 day stretch.

Starting tonight’s game for Minnesota will be Jake Odorizzi at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

The All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, June 27 and according to MLB.com writer Do-Hyoung Park, Twins players Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario have all moved on to The Starters Election following qualifying finishes in The Primary round of voting.