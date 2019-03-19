AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Courtney Ramey had 13 points for Texas (17-16). Kerwin Roach II added 12 points.

Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-9). David Jenkins Jr. added 19 points. Skyler Flatten had 14 points and six rebounds.

