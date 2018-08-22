Drunk Patient Accused of Sexual Contact in Sioux Falls Emergency Room

To some degree the inhibitions were lower in an encounter that happened at Avera McKennan Hospital that led to a man’s arrest.

According to Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, there was no overriding reason for the suspect’s need for medical attention, but was giving unwanted attention while being checked.

“He had been brought to the emergency room and then when the nurse was trying to get some vitals he kept grabbing her. There were some other people who had saw that as well. He had been told numerous times (to stop), but he continued.”

Excessive consumption of alcohol was likely a factor as Clemens reveals that the suspect’s preliminary breath test showed a level of .209. Despite the suspect’s actions the hospital staff was able to complete a full examination.

Once medically cleared with no sign of serious injury, 66-year old Lavern Cecil Whitemouse of Sioux Falls was arrested on the charge of sexual contact without consent.

