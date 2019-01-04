Drone Laws in Sioux Falls Go Before City Council

The onslaught of drones a few years ago was a magnet for pleasure and industry. However the regulations in operating a drone have been somewhat complex.

This Tuesday, January 8 the Sioux Falls City Council will hear the repeal of local regulations that currently prohibits pilots to fly drones in city parks. According to a report by KSFY TV the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted to repeal it in December.

Currently if someone wants to pilot a drone in a city park they must first obtain a permit with the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

KSFY talked with the director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Don Kearney who said it's just not appropriate for the city to regulate drones.

Councilor Christine Erickson will introduce this repeal to city council Tuesday. She said repealing it won't give pilots permission to do what they want with their drones. "It is heavily regulated. People have to have a pilot's license. They have to go through the test. They have to follow all of the rules of what the FAA does currently enforce right now," she said.