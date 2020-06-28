Driving Hope Back to Schools – August 12, 2020

We invite you to join us on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Prairie Green Golf Course for Driving Hope Back to Schools golf outing, an event to support the non-profit Collision. This incredible day out on the course will raise funds to provide resources for students to connect in a variety of ways including school assemblies, special events and conferences, and student Discipleship Making Groups. Funds raised at the event will also provide many meals for programs such as Collision Cafes and Connection Lunches, student mentoring, and leadership training. The day will begin with registration and lunch at 11:00 AM followed by a shotgun start at noon. After a day of golfing fun the dinner, program, and prize celebration will commence at 5:00 PM. For more information on Driving Hope Back to Schools, call John Glasser at 605.400.1929 or email Events@Collision.org.