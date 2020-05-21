Driving Fore Diabetes Golf Tournament – September 15, 2020

We invite you to join us on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 for the 2nd Annual Driving Fore Diabetes Golf Tournament, hosted by Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls. The tournament will be held at Willow Run Golf Course. Driving Fore Diabetes's mission is to raise funds for a life-changing and life-saving organization: Let Me Be 83: My Dude with Diabetes. Funds raised at the event benefit Let Me Be 83 and help to provide education and counseling for newly diagnosed diabetes patients and their families, support advocacy efforts for access to affordable insulin, provide a Success Kit for a newly diagnosed family with Type 1 Diabetes that includes a copy of Dr. Bernstein's "Diabetes Solution," a low carb cookbook, and informational booklet, shopping list, blood sugar journal, fanny pack and other fun motivational pieces for children as well as to support funding for a camp for kids and families to learn more about the diabetic lifestyle. To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, connect with Adam Balding at 605.332.7265 or drop us a line at Info@DrivingForeDiabetes.com.

