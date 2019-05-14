Dream Job: Live on Yachts. Review Them. Get Paid!

Time to put in your two-week notice at your 9 to 5 job because this is the dream job of all dream jobs! Why? because you could be a yacht tester!!! HushHush.com , a London-based online luxury store and concierge service, needs someone to test yachts to make sure they live up to the standards they claim.

The "yacht tester" will live on the yacht for one week and will be paid $1,300 for reviewing a yacht. This means testing every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap – everything to make sure that the yacht is up to standards. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

All you need to have is a passport, be over 21 and be flexible. HushHush.com founder Aaron Harpin said in the job description, "Obviously, we're a very high-end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we're looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meet our high standards."

Source: wfla.com