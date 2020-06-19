Dr. Brian Maher: SF Superintendent to SD Board of Regents CEO

After spending 21 years in K-12 school systems, and the last five years as Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher will continue his career in education as the new CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

According to a recent release, the regents are scheduled to formally appoint Maher as the regents’ executive director and chief executive officer at their regular board meeting Wednesday, June 24. Maher is expected to assume his new duties on July 6. His official final day with the Sioux Falls Public School District will be June 30.

“I am honored to be named the next executive director and chief executive officer for the South Dakota Board of Regents,” Maher said. “I look forward to continuing my work in education and I embrace the opportunity to learn and make a difference in higher education.”

Before coming to Sioux Falls Maher served as superintendent of schools in two Nebraska districts, Kearney and Centennial. He was honored as Nebraska’s superintendent of the year in 2015.

As the new CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents Maher will oversee Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.