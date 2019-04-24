Dozens Of Unique And Fun Grilling Ideas For Memorial Day

It'll be here before you know it.

Memorial Day weekend isn't an official holiday for grilling. But it's close.

There is, of course, the grilling staples, the usual fare. Burgers. Steaks. Dogs. And there's nothing wrong with that.

But why limit yourself?

Country Living has dozens of unique grilling ideas for your Memorial Day weekend ( Hey, why not 'wow' your friends with something different and delicious? ). From chops to kabobs, Charred corn salad to Salmon, pulled pork to Salt-and-Pepper charred Green Beans and...well, a whole lot more.

And yes, there's recipes with each and every one .

So sure, you can do the burgers and dogs, there's nothing wrong with those tried and true all American favorites, but maybe this year add a little 'something extra' for everyone to try.

Be safe, have fun and have a great Memorial Day weekend!