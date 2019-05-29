Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley announces 2019 Season Schedule

The Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley summer season begins Thursday, May 30 with an additional day during the weekend and longer hours. For the 19th year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour to the public for the 2019 summer season.

Starting tomorrow and lasting through Labor Day, the trolley will run Thursday – Saturday 11:00am to 9:00pm and Sundays 11:00am until 7:00pm.

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.

"DTSF is thrilled to announce the start of another season for this beloved downtown icon thanks to the generous support of our partners and sponsors. Each year the trolley offers a unique ride to first-time visitors and serves as a tradition to many individuals in Sioux Fall, but is always a memorable downtown Sioux Falls experience. With the additional day and hours, the trolley will be more available to the public." — Sadie Swier, Communication Coordinator.