A downtown Sioux Falls business that has been selling sports clothing and memorabilia has announced that it is closing at the beginning of March.

A League of Your Own announced on Tuesday (February 12) that it will be closing its doors on March 10, 2019. Owner Kathryn Macziewski says that her lease is ending in downtown Sioux Falls and that after five years of being in business it's time for her to move on to other ventures.

In the statement released on Twitter, it is also advised that gift cards should be used as soon as possible. All decor and fixtures are for sale, and inventory has been reduced.

The local store carried official merchandise of almost every team under the MLB, NHL, and NFL banner. A League of Your Own sold a great number of t-shirts for local teams such as the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux Falls Canaries.