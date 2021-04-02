Downtown Sioux Falls ‘Restaurant Week’ Now Underway

Today kicks off a big week for foodies in Sioux Empire, and if you're not careful, you could easily pack on a few extra pounds over the next seven days sampling the culinary talents of downtown Sioux Falls finest chefs.

Friday (April 2) marks the start of downtown Sioux Falls "Restaurant Week." An entire week dedicated to all the best food downtown Sioux Falls has to offer. The annual event will run through Saturday (April 10).

As Dakota News Now reports, Restaurant Week was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Hopefully, you've worked up a big appetite because it's back with a vengeance this year.

One of Restaurant Week's primary sponsors is South Dakota Farm Families. Heidi Zwinger, the Outreach Director for South Dakota Farm Families, told Dakota News Now they are proud to help sponsor the event. Zwinger said, "It’s exciting to be able to help these restaurants kind of get back on their feet after the year that we’ve just had.”

Restaurants throughout downtown Sioux Falls are hoping for a big boost in business over the next few days, as people all over the Sioux Empire make their way downtown to take part in the celebration of the culinary talent and the culinary scene that is uniquely Sioux Falls.

The event allows downtown Sioux Falls chefs to showcase their culinary talents as they develop a variety of different dishes not typically found on their normal menus for people to try throughout the week.

You can see a list of this year's participating restaurants and what they are offering here.

