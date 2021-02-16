Downtown Sioux Falls Gets New Pizzeria

What's there to do on another bitterly cold South Dakota day? How about trying a new Sioux Falls restaurant that offers something warm and delicious.

In case you haven't heard, downtown Sioux Falls has another hidden gem in a relatively new pizzeria that specializes in New York Style inspired pizza.

Pizza Cheeks recently opened at 120 South Phillips Avenue inside the 'Hello Hi' bar. Since opening, they have created quite the buzz in downtown and throughout the pizza-eating community here in the Sioux Empire.

Pizza Cheeks offers a full menu daily from 4 to 10 PM. They also offer a to-go and delivery menu, and after 10 each night, cater to the late-night bar crowd by exclusively selling pizza-by-the-slice. It is absolutely perfect for the person who comes down with the occasional case of the late-night munchies.

Pizza Cheeks chef, Michael Charpentier told Dakota News Now, “A lot of time and effort went into Pizza Cheeks and I think it really comes through in the finished product. I had been a chef for about the last 15 years but I had never worked, specifically, hands-on with pizza, so this was kind of a new challenge for me. I had never worked ground-up, building the dough, developing the recipes, and then as it turned out, it’s probably the most fun job I’ve ever had.”

Barry Putzke, the owner of Pizza Cheeks, is also the co-owner of another downtown Sioux Falls restaurant, Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen. As Dakota News Now reports, Putzke is very familiar with what it takes to run a restaurant here in Sioux Falls.

Pizza Cheeks has been very successful despite having to navigate opening and operating during a pandemic. They have all the various COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

You can build your own pie or choose from one of their house pies. My wife and I tried the Large Marge, and it was out of this world good.

One thing is for certain, Pizza Cheeks New York and Pacific-Northwest inspired pies are definitely helping to provide a tasty new twist on the Sioux Falls pizza market.

Take a look at their complete menu here.

