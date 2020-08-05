Downtown Sioux Falls August Eastbank Block Party

I'm not sure there is anyone working Monday through Friday, who doesn't vibrate with anticipation just thinking about the end of the workweek. And I'm also fairly certain that even if you work over the weekends, Fridays are still okay with you.

I think that is what Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. was counting on when they came up with the idea of first Friday Eastbank Block Parties.

This Friday, August 7, from 5 to 10 PM, there will be another lively celebration in Downtown Sioux Falls, with music, food, tons of shopping, and more! It all happens in the 8th & Railroad Center parking lot.

You'll find the August edition of the vendor Marketplace set up along the 8th & Railroad Center's periphery. It will have a wide selection of shopping options offering artwork, photography, jewelry, pottery, sweet confections, and more.

Back Alley and Janae Sturma will be providing the live music, and new this month, DJ Jer is presenting an interactive family fun game show.

Take your pick of delicious food and beverages from numerous food trucks including:

SDSU Ice Cream

Remedy Brewing

Buffalo Gal Concessions

The Lunchbox

Kabob King

R Wine Bar

Stone Famous Kettle Corn

Also, in case you were wondering, hygiene stations will be set up to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Last but certainly not least, you may have heard or seen that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town and it will make a special appearance at the Block Party from 5 to 8 PM. Bring your kids, I promise they will love it! And so will you!

For more information on this month's block party, or to participate in the next one as a vendor, see Downtown Sioux Falls online, or call 605-338-4009.