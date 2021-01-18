Downtown Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s The Uptowner

If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about The Farmer's Breakfast Burger at Wiley's and the Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger at Phillips Avenue Diner. Both great contenders. Then there was the Burger Wellington at Bread & Circus and The Santa Fe Chimi Burger at The Holiday Inn City Centre. The last burgers we discussed was Dr. Love at Pave and Blarney Stone's The Golden Porker.

The contender on the menu today is The Uptowner from Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza. Yes, you read that correctly. They usually do pizza, however, their offering for the Burger Battle was legit.

The Uptowner is described as, "1/2 pound ground chuck/brisket patty seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic. Healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with diced jalapeños, banana peppers, shredded cheddar on the bottom of a fresh pretzel bun. Melted cheddar and Munster cheese top the burger with Wood Fired charred pineapple tidbits and thick Cherrywood bacon all drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear, and a side of ranch."

First of all, I don't really even like cream cheese that much, but it added a nice bit of tanginess to the burger. The mixture of cheese worked well and this was our first pretzel bun and I thought it was a great choice. Now, for me, the pineapple tidbits were the best part. I love pineapple and it added a nice balance of sweet against all the salty.

I also liked that Papa Woody's fries were a good thick steak fry.

The addition of the fried pickle was a great idea. Lots of places give you a pickle on the side, but frying it, took it to another level.

And this is the Midwest, so a side of ranch is always appreciated.

