January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user-friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

So far I've had burgers from The Market, Mackenzie River, Parker's Bistro, Pave, Wiley's, Swamp Daddy's, Falls Landing, Ode, Fernson, Bread and Circus, and Blarney Stone.

On to Tommy Jacks!

I was told by a few other burger battlers that I had to get to Tommy Jacks, not just because the burger was good, but because there was a whole story to go along with it. And all of that was true!

Tommy Jacks burger is called The Censored Burger (we will get to the name later) and it is described as, "A one-third pound fresh hand patties hemp infused burger, topped with bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, drizzled with house-made hemp infused aioli on a locally baked bun."

A couple other places had used hemp products in their burger, but Tommy Jacks really wanted to amp up on the hemp! So much so that it had to name it's burger The Censored Burger. Along with your burger, you get a little story about the burger! Originally, it was to be called the Krusty Noem, but that didn't go over well so The Censored Burger was born. I also learned a lot about the nutritional advantages of hemp seeds. Who knew?

Natasha-TSM

But back to the burger itself, I liked it! As stated before, I love an egg on a burger so that was already a point in the plus column. Then the bacon was yummy and the sauteed onions and peppers were a nice touch. I'm not sure if it was just the pepper jack cheese or maybe if there was pepper somewhere else in the burger, but it was peppery. Certain bites would have a little more pepper than others depending if you got more egg or onion in that bite. Overall, I really enjoyed it. It's not just a burger, it's a movement.

Plus, I mean, they have tots!

12 down. 4 to go.

Natasha-TSM