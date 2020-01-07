Downtown Burger Battle 2020: Mackenzie River’s The Chorizo Burger

January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

My first burger was from The Market.

Next, we moved on to Mackenzie River's The Chorizo Burger.

First and foremost, I love Mexican food and spices. So, I was already excited for this one.

It's described as, " A beef and pork chorizo patty placed on a brioche bun with house made Romesco sauce, then topped with seared Serrano ham, authentic Manchego cheese, an over easy fried egg and cilantro lime sour cream served with a side of tajin seasoned potato bites."

The patty mixed with chorizo was on point. I love chorizo! The burger did have a bit of spice, but I didn't think it was over bearing at all.

Again, I love an egg on a burger.

The homemade romesco and the manchego cheese were great together.

The cilantro lime sour cream was a nice way to calm all the spice from everything else.

Brioche is just amazing in any form. I thought this brioche bun held up to the burger and it's toppings.

The cilantro lime sour cream was also served to dip the tajin potatoes! So good!

I was just in Mexico and basically all I knew of tajin was that they rimmed the glass of my mango margarita with it. But it's great on potatoes too!

Dare I say it, I liked Mackenzie's burger better than The Market. But there are still 14 to go.