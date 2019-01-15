Downtown Burger Battle 2019: Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen’s B&C Burger

Natasha/Hot 104.7

Have you ever had a Kool-Aid pickle? Ya, me either.

Well, Bread & Circus put Kool-Aid pickles on their entry for this year's Downtown Burger Battle. 

I was apprehensive, yet intrigued.

The burger cleverly called The B&C Burger is described as, "It starts with a well-seasoned patty of Certified Angus Beef that gets smashed on the flat top. It then gets loaded up with pimiento cheese, Kool-Aid pickles, house-smoked pulled pork & Alabama White Bar-B-Q sauce. A world-famous Martin’s potato bun really ties it all together."

The Kool-Aid pickles, we found out, are just their homemade pickles with a packet of watermelon Kool-Aid thrown into the brine. They weren't overly sweet. I was expecting a much stronger flavor, but I was OK with the flavor I did get.

I didn't think I liked pimiento cheese, but I liked it on this burger. And can we just talk about this pulled pork for a second? So good, you guys! Especially with that Alabama white Bar-B-Q sauce.

Honestly, all these burgers are so creative and scrumptious, it's hard to compare them! But, I sure am enjoying the process.

Seven down, five to go!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

 

Filed Under: Bread & Circus, Downtown Burger Battle, restaurants, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top