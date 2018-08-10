Here’s Your First Look at the Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’

Having explored everywhere else already, Dora is ready to explore a new artistic medium.

Behold Isabela Moner , previously the star of Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado in her costume as the live-action version of Dora the Explorer , Paramount’s big-screen adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon show.

Here’s the full photo released today by Paramount Pictures:

Paramount

And here’s the plot synopsis that came with it:

Dora the Explorer stars Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family) in the film’s title role. Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

For point of comparison, here is animated Dora:

Nickelodeon

Clearly, animated Dora is not a teenager in high school. So this is going to be a different sort of thing than the cartoon. We’ll have to wait and see just how it compares.

Dora the Explorer also stars Eugenio Derbez as Alejandro. It’s directed by James Bobin, best known for directing Jason Segel’s The Muppets . It opens in theaters on August 2, 2019.