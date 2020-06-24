Don’t Leave ID Behind When Fleeing From Sioux Falls Police

Hypothetically speaking, if you find yourself in a situation where you make the bad decision to ditch a stolen car and run from the police on foot, at least remember to take your ID.

Sioux Falls police say that they have arrested two people who fled after an attempted traffic stop.

It all started around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22 after officers tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near the 26th and Minnesota Ave area.

Police say the car then sped away. Dakota News Now reports that officers chose not to pursue because of the high rate of speed the suspects were traveling.

Shortly after the suspects fled, calls came in from witnesses reporting of a car driving recklessly. Officers tracked down the car after the suspects ditched it and fled on foot.

Police found a backpack inside that they say contained meth residue and a woman's ID. Police say the car was stolen.

The suspects were found and arrested a few blocks away. Police say they were attempting to use a phone at a nearby business.

Dakota News Now reports the driver of the car as 20-year-old Bailey Jensen of Sioux Falls. She was arrested for aggravated eluding, drug possession, and reckless driving charges.

Her passenger, 35-year-old Aaron Abdo of Lake Andes, was arrested on outstanding warrants.