Dog Wounded After Man Shoots at Des Moines Apartment Complex

A Des Moines Iowa man is facing an attempted murder charge after he opened fired on an occupied apartment building early Sunday morning in the city.

Dakota News Now reports the incident took place just after 5 AM on Sunday (February 9) at a Des Moines apartment complex.

The shots fired missed the intended target, a 19-year-old man who resides in the dwelling. However, the gunfire did wound a dog that was hit in the crossfire.

According to Dakota News Now, the animal was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in Des Moines and is not expected to survive the injury.

Dakota News Now reports Des Moines Police apprehended the 21-year-old gunman after he led authorities on a short foot pursuit.

The report states the suspect, and the intended target had some sort of an argument prior to the shooting. No further details were released.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app