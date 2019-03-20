A man who realized his vehicle was unlocked, ran out to check his display cases of weapons left inside, only to find them gone. Police say the display cases contained six handguns and one shotgun, while another case contained over 20 folding collector knives.

The report of the theft to police was made at 11:27 AM on Monday (March 18) The vehicle was parked near 46th and Palisade Lane, in Sioux Falls.

There was no sign of forced entry according to Officer Aaron Benson with the Sioux Falls Police Department. The victim did not indicate if the display cases filled with weapons were visible from the outside of the vehicle, or obscured.

Police are following up with the serial numbers on the guns. If you have any tips regarding this theft, you can contact police directly, or report details anonymously through Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Recent crimes have been committed with stolen guns from locked and unlocked vehicles in Sioux Falls. While some of the crimes were local, stolen guns from Sioux Falls have been traced as far away as crimes in Chicago.