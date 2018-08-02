Well, I Guess Disney Is Giving Us a Gender-Swapped Live Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Now

In case your childhood wasn't dead enough thanks to Disney 's rotating door of questionable live action remakes and reboots, prepare for even more potentially soul-crushing news from the House of Mouse!

Disney is planning a live action retelling of their 1955 classic, Lady and the Tramp , and it sounds... Well, it sounds more bella no thanks than bella notte.

For one, it's not getting a theatrical release — always a great sign! — but will, according to Deadline , debut on Disney's upcoming Netflix-esque streaming service , which is set to launch in fall 2019.

It's also said to include a mix of live action and CGI which, as we know from films like The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast , can either go surprisingly right, as was the case with Jon Favreau's 2016 film, or very, very wrong. (Oh, 2017 CGI Mrs. Potts, how your scary dead eyes will forever haunt me in my sleep!)

As Marie Claire reports, the film will also gender-swap some key characters — though not the titular Lady and Tramp, the latter of whom will be voiced by Justin Theroux — with Ugly Betty 's Ashley Jensen signed on to play Jackie, based on Scottish terrier Jock from the original film. Lady has yet to be cast.

Meanwhile, the film will be directed by Charlie Bean, known for such beloved classics as The Lego Ninjago Movie and... yeah, that about caps off his filmography as a director.

At this point, we can only hope Disney has the good sense to leave those racist Siamese cats well in the past... please.