We warned DISH TV and Sling TV customers last week that there was a chance that Fox Sports North would be pulled. Now that it has happened, here's other ways that you can watch the Twins.

Fox Sports North sent out a tweet last week detailing that negotiations with DISH and Sling TV have reached a standstill and that the network would be pulled from both providers soon. We were hoping that a new contract would be signed prior to any games being pulled. With no new contract in place as of July 26, Minnesota Twins fans will have to turn to another provider to get the games.

Fans of the Twins (along with all other Minnesota sports on Fox Sports North) can still get live games through a variety of different ways. Some of them are a little more extreme when it comes to switching from satellite to cable, while others just require an internet connection. MLB's streaming service MLB.TV will have games blacked out for this area, but fans that are subscribed can watch the games AFTER they conclude on that service.

Fox Sports North is available on the following satellite, cable, and internet providers:

Those are your options when it comes to watching live Twins games until Fox Sports North and DISH/Sling TV come to a new agreement. Hopefully that's sooner rather than later.