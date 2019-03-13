Dining 4 Kids: Join Us to Make Your Meal Matter!

The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is just around the corner. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!

Tuesday (March 19) is Dining 4 Kids where "a portion of your bill will benefit Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer!"

It’s time to leave the cooking to the pros. So, put down those pots and pans, load up the family and head out to eat at any of our participating restaurants and help find a cure for cancer!

Chevys Fresh Mex : 2801 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls

: 2801 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls Firehouse Subs : 3504 W 41st St, Sioux Falls; 5200 Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls; and at The Empire Mall

: 3504 W 41st St, Sioux Falls; 5200 Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls; and at The Empire Mall Honeybaked Ham : 3515 W 57th St, Sioux Falls

: 3515 W 57th St, Sioux Falls Noodles & Co : 5005 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls; and 5216 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls

: 5005 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls; and 5216 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls Oh My Cupcakes! : 5015 S Western Ave Suite 290, Sioux Falls; 3326 E. 10th St, Sioux Falls; and at The Empire Mall

: 5015 S Western Ave Suite 290, Sioux Falls; 3326 E. 10th St, Sioux Falls; and at The Empire Mall Original Pancake House : 2713 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

: 2713 W 41st St, Sioux Falls The Keg : 4211 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

: 4211 W 12th St, Sioux Falls The Pickle Barrel : 1612 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls