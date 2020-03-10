180 wrestlers from 51 different colleges will be in Sioux Falls this weekend for the 2020 NCAA DII Wrestling Championships.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the DII Wrestling Championships on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. Augustana and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority are the official hosts for the event. Augustana will send three wrestlers to the championships.

Action begins on Friday at 11:00 AM with the first session and 5:00 PM for the second session. Between both sessions, around 120 bouts will be held. The championship semifinals, third-round consolation, consolation semifinals along with the third, fifth and seventh-place matches begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday. The Championship Finals are at 7:00 PM Saturday night.

Tickets for the event are currently available through Ticketmaster or at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

