Did You Lose Power Too in the Middle of the Night?

Nearly 5000 Sioux Empire residents lost power for nearly two hours early Friday morning.

I was lucky enough to be one of those customers without power. Actually, it appears my wife may have been one of the first people to report the outage. When she logged into the Xcel Energy site, it said only ONE customer is without power. (Not what you want to hear around 3:40 in the morning.) A few seconds later, it was nearly 5000!

The outage happened sometime between 3:30 AM and 4:00 AM on Friday (October 18) in the western part of Sioux Falls.

KSFY is reporting, around 3:45 AM Sioux Falls police discovered that a car hit a power pole near West 41st Street and Ellis Road creating the outage. Authorities are still attempting to track down the driver responsible who left the scene.

Xcel Energy crews had the power restored at my place by around 5:40 AM. They beat their estimated restoration time by nearly 35 minutes. Nice job, guys. Thanks! My 13-year-old dog would also like to thank you. She is nearly blind and was going ballistic the entire time the power was out, because, all the night-lights strategically placed throughout my home to help her navigate the place were out. Needless to say, she was a little anxious. Needless to say, I'm a little tired as a result.

I also want to thank the jack-hole that hit the power pole for my lack of a good night's sleep. I know, all these first world problems. I'll quit my bitching now.

Hey, on the bright side, at least it wasn't 34 below zero outside, and I know all the batteries in my three flashlights are still good.

Happy Friday everyone, I need to go reset a few clocks now.

Source: KSFY TV