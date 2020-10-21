The other day I was on YouTube and came across an interesting video that was entitled 'Why You Would Probably Survive The Walking Dead."

Of course, I watched it as I wanted to see what evidence they had collected as to why little ole me would survive the end of society thanks to the walking around of corpses.

The video is linked below if you would also like to watch it:

But the most interesting thing I took away from the video was the mention of the fact that the US military actually has a plan in place entitled " CONPLAN 8888" for if there were to be an actual zombie apocalypse and how they would handle it.

And it actually exists! The plan is set in place more as a 'training exercise' just in case but one never knows.

The military's plan for a zombie apocalypse according to Business Insider is:

"CONPLAN 8888 follows a three-step approach to ensuring these goals by 1) maintaining a defensive perimeter to protect human life; 2) conducting operations that will eradicate zombie threats, and 3) aiding civil authorities in restoring law and order"- Buisness Insider

The main point of the plan would be to help prevent humans from becoming more of the 'zombie horde' which can be easily said than done as we all have seen in video games, TV shows, and movies.

Also, luckily for us here in South Dakota as we have been voted as the second-best place to survive the zombie apocalypse.