Did You Know Minnesota Has An Underground River You Can Tour?

It's not often you get the opportunity to see an underground river, but one southern Minnesota state park gives you the chance to do just that.

At the Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, you can go underground and tour the Root River as it carves its way underneath the Minnesota topsoil.

According to Only in Your State, The Root River begins in Chatfield, Minnesota, and eventually makes its way to the Mississippi River. It's around the Preston area where it goes underground.

Just how big is Mystery Cave State Park and how long does it stay underground? According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, it's a large cave, and the river stays underground for nearly 13 miles.

The park was established in 1963 and not only does it offer a one-of-a-kind visit to an underground river, but it also gives you an up-close view of the beautiful stalactites and stalagmites that have formed throughout the centuries in the cave.

Only recently has the park opened back up. It, along with many other parks in the area was shut down for the bulk of the COVID- 19 pandemic, but you can now take a tour of the majestic cave and underground river.

To find tour times, check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. You can also find an in-depth article about all of the great things Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park has to offer in this article from Only in Your State.

Story Source: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Story Source: Only In Your State-Minnesota