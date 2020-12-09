Did You Feel The Earthquake In South Dakota Last Night?

It's not very often that we get earthquakes here in South Dakota. The United States Geological Society is reporting that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred about 7 miles North Northwest of Bowdle, South Dakota late last night.

Bowdle is about 4 hours Northwest of Sioux Falls. Bowdle is located in Edmunds County, South Dakota, with a population of around 500 people.

According to Meteorologist Aaron Doudna from Dakota News Now, “There are some fault lines that run through South Dakota, so experiencing a small earthquake isn't unheard of. They're just rare. I think this is the third earthquake to hit South Dakota in the past three years.”

3.2 on the Richter scale is a rather mild quake. The Richter scale goes from 0 to 9 and is used to measure the strength of an earthquake.

The last earthquake to hit Sioux Falls was a 4.1 quake back in 1938.

